The Dems (Garland) have indicted President Trump again. These so-called Americans have a great fear of Trump, far more than answering to our Lord above.
There was an attorney on TV that said no matter if Trump is indicted, he can still run for President. Wouldn’t it be great to have Trump as President and an inmate in jail?
By the way, what happened to the investigation on Biden’s documents left in his garage with his “electric” Corvette, and where is the report on the Biden family getting rich from China, Ukraine, Russia, etc.?
Remember Hillary and Pelosi saying no one is above the law? Except Democrats. Hillary, Pelosi, Garland, Schiff, Mayorsky, Joe, Hunter, Schumer and all the others are selling us out to China.
I am not judging anyone, but how can you be for the Democratic Party when they are anti-Christianity? For killing babies (abortion)? Same sex marriage? Transgenders? Woke? They keep playing the race card and support Biden, who is destroying America. He is buying votes from paying tuition for college students.
Also, to letter writer Christine Adams, where does she get the bundle of misinformation when she writes the Dems get things done? Can’t she see they are a socialist party out to destroy America? Take a little time and read Romans.
God bless all. Support men and women in law enforcement and armed services.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg