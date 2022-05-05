As the chairperson for many years, it was with interest that I read the article in your April 21 issue about the recent Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce discussion regarding the proposed changes to the Peanut Butter Festival Queen contest.
Because of the age of the current chamber board, I think they need to be informed that when the contest was initiated, it was as an educational scholarship contest, not a beauty or talent contest. There was no need for the girls to perform a talent, or wear a fancy dress or gown, in order to win the scholarship award. The contest consisted of completion of an essay and an on-stage appearance where the girls were given a question to answer in front of an audience. For this portion the girls were ask to wear attire fitting for a job interview. The girls were given whatever time they felt was needed to think about their answer to the question. Once they began to speak, they were given two-and-one-half minutes to give their answer. Judging included poise in front of an audience, vocabulary use and also how they adhered to the attire requirement. The night of the final portion of the contest, the girls decided what attire they wanted to wear for the night of the crowning. With a few exceptions, it was attire they would wear to a homecoming dance. Throughout the time the Civic Club coordinated the program for the chamber, they supported and maintained the educational purpose of the contest.
The chamber events coordinator indicated in the article that the contest was private, and now with the changes, it will be more public. I’m not sure where she acquired this information, but she was definitely misinformed! The contest was never private. The only time the girls were not in the public eye was when they were doing the essay portion of the contest. Prior to the evening of the final portion of the contest, an article was in The Leader-Vindicator announcing the event and inviting the public.
As with any event, one year there may be a lot of interest, and the next year, completely opposite. Even with the help of the high school’s guidance office, the queen contest experienced the same situation.
I wish the contest committee the very best with the proposed changes. However, I urge them not to lose sight of the original purpose of the contest — that being an educational scholarship.
JUDY WILLIAMS
New Bethlehem
Civic Club