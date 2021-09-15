I voted for sanity, for truth, not hateful propaganda; for helping Americans. Child poverty has been cut in half and poverty in general has gone down.
I voted for a serious amount of money to help Americans. Checks are in bank accounts and spent helping our economy — $7.5 million went to my local county, and four million jobs were added in President Biden’s first six months on the job.
I voted for infrastructure and finally we have a chance for so many things made better and more good jobs!
I voted for child and senior care, for free community college and pre-K funding, for tax cuts for working families, for making housing more affordable. I voted for inclusion not hate, for ending the forever war — and it is done, with over 120,000 airlifted out of Afghanistan.
President Biden has, in eight months, done vastly more to help Americans and make America a better place than any president in my memory. More has been accomplished than I ever dreamed and we’re just starting — if the filibuster is ended in the Senate and we go back to a simple majority vote. The filibuster is not law; it’s a Senate rule that has been changed in the past and it stands in the way of Americans getting what we voted for.
Elections matter. Contact your senators now, before our brighter future slips away.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport