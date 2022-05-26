There are only a few moments in our lives that change them forever, such as the birth of a child and the first time you hear: “You have cancer.”
There are so many thoughts that go through your mind when you are diagnosed with the “Big C.” Why did this happen to me? What am I going to do next? How am I going to beat this? And so many more.
The answer for me has always been, God will help me. He brought me to it; he’ll bring me through it.
I am so lucky and blessed to have so many good people in my corner, helping me along every step of the way.
At our benefit dinner this past weekend, I was amazed and moved by the support from my neighbors, friends, relatives, co-workers and people I don’t even know. I have lived here all my life and I have seen firsthand what this town can do in a time of crisis, but this weekend was truly an eyeopener for me. Until you experience it for yourself, you have only a glimpse of what this town stands for; what we unite for, what we fight for. I know in my heart that I am not in this alone. I will never have to fight this alone.
I cannot thank you enough, and I cannot even begin to put into words what I am feeling. I just want each and everyone of you to know that my family and I will be eternally grateful to each and everyone of you for your support as we fight this fight. Again, thank you!
SAMANTHA SMITH
New Bethlehem