There are only a few moments in our lives that change them forever, such as the birth of a child and the first time you hear: “You have cancer.”

There are so many thoughts that go through your mind when you are diagnosed with the “Big C.” Why did this happen to me? What am I going to do next? How am I going to beat this? And so many more.

The answer for me has always been, God will help me. He brought me to it; he’ll bring me through it.

I am so lucky and blessed to have so many good people in my corner, helping me along every step of the way.

At our benefit dinner this past weekend, I was amazed and moved by the support from my neighbors, friends, relatives, co-workers and people I don’t even know. I have lived here all my life and I have seen firsthand what this town can do in a time of crisis, but this weekend was truly an eyeopener for me. Until you experience it for yourself, you have only a glimpse of what this town stands for; what we unite for, what we fight for. I know in my heart that I am not in this alone. I will never have to fight this alone.

I cannot thank you enough, and I cannot even begin to put into words what I am feeling. I just want each and everyone of you to know that my family and I will be eternally grateful to each and everyone of you for your support as we fight this fight. Again, thank you!

SAMANTHA SMITH

New Bethlehem

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos