Watch what they do, not what they say. Democrats get the work done, and they care about people. That guides what gets accomplished — 12 million jobs, almost a million manufacturing jobs, highest rate of applications for small businesses in history, wages are going up, especially for low income workers, lowest unemployment since 1969.
The Fed is having serious trouble trying to slow America’s super strong economy down in an attempt to lower inflation, and inflation has steadily gone down for the last 10 months, and U.S. inflation is far lower than average inflation all across the world.
The GOP are fascist any more — it’s about power and control, not about our democracy. Democrats are about helping Americans and supporting our rights, freedoms, our democracy and our right to vote. Now GOP politicians want to change our Constitution! The fascist GOP have become the party of chaos and hatred — look at their goals in the unnecessary MAGA default crisis. Some fascist GOP still tried to force the catastrophe of their unnecessary default crisis onto America, even after the agreement with President Biden. They want American democracy to fail. If they had succeeded, there would undeniably have been serious hurting, from the poorest Americans and our expanding middle class up to and including the American and world economies.
The Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack is another example of hatred of democracy and hatred of the rule of law. Watch what the GOP do, not what they say. The difference between the two major American parties is extreme. Don’t listen to GOP propaganda. Watch what they do and who they hurt. Both parties don’t “Do it.” It’s about caring for each other.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport