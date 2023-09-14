Reading over Comrade Shick’s latest screed, I think the issue is simple: fact vs. opinion. I gather he doesn’t like President Biden, which is fine. He’s entitled to his opinion. What he’s not entitled to is just making up “alternative facts.”
Executive orders — without specifics, that’s opinion.
However, on the issues of gas prices, there are facts to point to. Gas was cheap in 2019 not because of domestic “independence,” but because OPEC and Russia were locked in a price war. Trump threatened to cut off military aid to Saudi Arabia unless they cut production — to force prices up. Domestic producers were capping wells and laying workers off. You can have cheap gas, or domestic independence, but you can’t have both. Again, OPEC cut production in 2020 at the urging of Trump. Fact.
The Keystone XL was designed to move Canadian oil to Port Arthur, Texas for processing and sale overseas. We currently are producing more oil domestically than at any time — ever. Producers are sitting on hundreds and hundreds of unused permits and leases. They are pumping now because the global price of oil is high enough to make it financially worthwhile. Fact.
We are not being flooded with “illegals.” Requesting asylum is not illegal. Not now, not ever. Anybody has the right, under U.S. law to step foot on U.S. soil and claim asylum. They get a hearing before an immigration judge who grants or denies the request. Denied requests result in being sent back — and many are. Every group of refugees in our history — Italians, Poles, Irish, Russians, Chinese, Japanese — has been subject to brutal and unflinching prejudice. This is no different. These people are legal refugees. Fact.
Trump negotiated and signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban, cutting out the civilian government that we spent two decades developing. Most of the equipment over there had been given to the Afghans and was owned by them. Any U.S.-owned equipment abandoned was rendered inoperable by our troops. Part of that agreement involved releasing 5,000 Taliban terrorists, one of whom crawled up a sewer pipe with a suicide vest, taking out 13 American troops. That was a tragedy. Fact. Perhaps if those 5,000 terrorists had not been released, we’d still have those 13 with us.
Biden travelled to Hawaii, after the initial crisis had passed, per standard procedure. He declared a state of emergency and had funding moving within a week — $700 per household for temporary housing, the maximum FEMA is authorized by the House, which controls spending. Fact.
We’ve had dozens of train derailments this year. If you expect Biden to travel to each one, that would become a full-time job. Far more important is increasing funding for improved railbeds (via the Infrastructure Act) and re-imposing the safety regulations on train brakes that Trump eliminated. But that’s just my opinion.
Trump has been found liable of sexual abuse and charity fraud in separate civil cases. He has been indicted in four venues on around 91 separate charges. We were unable to charge him sooner due to a DoJ policy against indicting a sitting President. Fact. That’s hardly “nothing.” Opinion. The massive scope of his malfeasance has taken prosecutors three years to do a thorough investigation, parsing through millions of pages of documents and interviewing hundreds. Fact. I’m impressed that it’s only taken three years. Opinion. He has yet to win a single case against him; all he has accomplished has been to stall proceedings Fact.
DAN CAREY
Sligo