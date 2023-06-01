It’s terrifying for me to listen to the hatred from some GOP pundits and politicians towards Democrats for the last six years. Hatred. Many of their speeches and publications tell you to hate the party that has brought record unemployment, almost a million new manufacturing jobs, and 12.6 million jobs, with wages up, especially for lower wage workers.
Democrats cut child poverty almost by half in Biden’s first year until GOP politicians shot that down. After four years of promises by the previous president, Americans finally, in Biden’s first year, got a huge 10-year infrastructure bill passed. We now have a Made in America computer chip bill. Americans now have the highest number of small business applications in history, and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. All of this is part of the American Manufacturing boom that is happening now.
But the news about that and so much more are covered up by GOP propaganda about investigation after investigation, which actually is the GOP’s weaponization of government! No one is above the law, regardless of politics; so if there is an honest investigation, the law should be applied. There’s also the crazy propaganda campaigns to get you to think about M&Ms, Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head — not what the GOP actually was not doing to help you.
Consider as well the propaganda and hatred against anyone who does not conform to the the exact dimensions of their straight, white, male, Republican fascist control.
Democrats pushed though a bill to combat inflation — that Republican politicians did not support with any votes. Democrats supported going around roadblocks to provide even more infant formula, again totally unsupported by the GOP votes. The Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack injured 140 police personnel who were defending our democracy and our votes, some injured permanently.
The GOP doesn’t care about us. Simply look at the attack on our American economy during the hostage situation that is the totally unnecessary MAGA default crisis, and see who will get hurt. Sadly, it seems that there are always victims of the GOP.
Actually look at what the GOP does, not what they say. And please notice who they target and and who they hurt. Fascism is here. And people are suffering. Please stay safe, and pray for America.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport