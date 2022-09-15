I was looking at my NIV Study Bible, looking up the word “Freedom” in its Concordance this morning.

1 Peter 2:16 says, “Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil.” That’s similar to Doug Mastriano’s words I see on road signs around here. At least the first words. The words after the comma are not unexpected to me, but may be to his fans.

