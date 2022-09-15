I was looking at my NIV Study Bible, looking up the word “Freedom” in its Concordance this morning.
1 Peter 2:16 says, “Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil.” That’s similar to Doug Mastriano’s words I see on road signs around here. At least the first words. The words after the comma are not unexpected to me, but may be to his fans.
Mastriano paid to bus people to the speech that encouraged the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. That domestic terrorist attack was thoroughly planned, from the weapons stashed off premises, the zip tie handcuffs carried by some attackers, to the gallows on the Capitol lawn! About 140 police personnel were attacked. One died, at least two committed suicide within a few days. Some officers still deal with the injuries they got as a result of being beaten that violent day.
The hearings will continue this month. I’ve seen almost all of the prior hearings and they are riveting! So far, 910 people have been arrested.
Mastriano had a plan. He was at the Capitol and has been called in to testify. He spreads QAnon propaganda.
Truth matters. I saw Representatives Thompson and Kelly stand up in the dead of night to change our votes.
I’m voting for Mike Molesevich, not Thompson — Democracy is at stake. Mastriano has stated that he intends to choose an Attorney General to control our votes. That’s not freedom. That’s not democracy.
1Peter 2:15 says, “For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people.” Propaganda is designed to control people.
Fascism is one vote away — your vote! Please, read your Bible, educate yourself about the facts, don’t believe propaganda, and vote Blue for true freedom.