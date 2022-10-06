John Fetterman shows up and fights for communities like ours.
Braddock, like many of our towns right here in rural Pennsylvania, was wholly abandoned by Washington and Harrisburg politicians. John Fetterman, an AmeriCorps volunteer, was inspired to run for mayor of Braddock after two of his students were gunned down. He flipped abandoned properties into usable spaces. He built community gardens and new playgrounds. He created summer work programs for local teens. He brought in a new healthcare facility after UPMC packed their bags and left. New businesses were able to move in and succeed. Most importantly, Braddock went over five-and-a-half years without a murder under John’s leadership.
I have known John for a long time and have seen him in action. This change happened because he was always present and never afraid to get his hands dirty. This is who John is and it’s what we can expect from him as a senator.
The election day choice couldn’t be more clear: We can elect Dr. Oz, a New Jersey con-artist who can’t even spell the township where he is pretending to live. Or we can elect John Fetterman, an authentic Pennsylvanian who has spent his entire life showing up and fighting for communities like ours.
BRAXTON WHITE
Veteran, PA Army National Guard;
School Director, Clarion Area School District