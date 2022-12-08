About five years ago, my best friend’s middle-aged son committed suicide on Christmas Day. I think the idea of losing all hope is about the saddest thing there is. I find the holiday season to be the most hopeful time of year. The dark flipside, of course, is that I also feel some emptiness-by-proxy for anyone who might be struggling or who has lost hope. I’ve had glimpses of how that feels also. I hate the whole notion of someone looking everywhere and finding nothing to latch onto. Hopelessness can come for anybody so don’t underestimate it when you see it.
It’s not actually true that suicide rates skyrocket at Christmastime, but there’s good reason the myth endures. It’s hard to feel the “spirit of the season” when your personal life doesn’t line up with anything all that hopeful. I think the reason for this is that we often find ourselves in silos — specific political party affiliations, socio-economic status, perceived social influence — which can make us feel worthless to those who disagree with us or feel that the world is against us.
But I truly believe that we’ve all got an awful lot to offer. Gay and trans kids who are uncertain about everything except that the world hates them, they’ve got value. Cops and law enforcement officers who are made to believe that some overestimated faction of America thinks they’re unnecessary, they’ve got value. Individuals who hold beliefs totally opposite to yours and mine, they’ve got value. Their families need them, their communities need them, and in their own heads, they need to see their value as well.
With all the sincerity I have, I hope everyone finds a little peace and happiness this year, because we all need it. This applies to all the letter writers to The L-V who live on a fact-free planet, people who go out of their way to infuriate me, people who are terrible drivers, some of my ex-bosses — all of you deserve it and I hope to heck you get it.
Though none of us has the power to actually rewire a person to feel differently about their life, we absolutely have the power to treat people how we’d like to be treated. So let’s forget politics and make it a wonderful December, shall we?
LYNN RAMSEY
Rimersburg