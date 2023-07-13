The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce extends its sincerest gratitude to all attendees, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who participated in the July 1 Freedom Festival and Fireworks.
Despite the unfortunate turn of events caused by heavy rains and thunderstorms, we remain grateful for the overwhelming support shown by our community.
The decision to conclude the event before the scheduled fireworks display was made by the fireworks company, taking into account several imminent weather warnings issued by the National Weather Service. The safety and security of our families, friends and community must always be our top priority.
Before the inclement weather disrupted the festivities, the community had a wonderful time indulging in delicious picnic food, enjoying the wonderful music performed by the Leatherwood Band, and reflecting on our country’s freedoms as solemnly led by the local American Legion.
We understand the inconvenience caused by the premature ending of the Freedom Festival and sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may have caused. However, it is important to recognize that weather conditions are beyond our control. We are grateful to the fireworks company for prioritizing public safety and making the responsible decision to protect our community.
To relive the moments captured before the rain started, we invite everyone to visit the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RVChamber.
We are pleased to announce that the fireworks intended for the July 1 Freedom Festival will now be saved for an even more spectacular display during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival. Mark your calendars for September 15, 16 and 17, as we gather once again to celebrate the vibrancy of our community and enjoy an unforgettable fireworks extravaganza.
The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to fulfilling its mission and vision for the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community. Our vision is to be the leading force for economic vitality in our region, and our mission is to represent the interests of our members and the local business community through strategic partnerships, economic development education, advocacy and promoting civic leadership and community engagement.
We warmly invite each and every one of you to join us in supporting the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival and the Redbank Valley community. Together, let us continue to foster a strong and prosperous environment for our businesses and create lasting memories for our residents and visitors.
GENNIE GEROW
President
Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce