Have you noticed how Biden has changed his story on funding the police now that the November election is coming up?
Remember back in 2020, with all the looting, shootings, burning stores, smashing vehicles, etc.? He said nothing.
Have you noticed how Biden has changed his story on funding the police now that the November election is coming up?
Remember back in 2020, with all the looting, shootings, burning stores, smashing vehicles, etc.? He said nothing.
Now, with the November election coming up, he said we don’t defund the police, we fund them. Really? Don’t buy into his lies. Now he says he is going to fight fentanyl coming into our country. Why? Because of all the people dying from it? I don’t think he cares about American lives or any other lives.
Did anyone listen to his speech the other day? Except Democrats? This so-called president of this great nation is a real piece of work and a class act. He ran for president saying he would unite the country if elected. Well, his speech brought out the best in him. He looked as though he had gone over the edge with anger.
It’s amazing how one man, President Trump, can get these Democrats so outraged and angry at one person. You better fear the Lord more than President Trump.
Look at the names this so-called president calls us MAGA Republicans. That really unites our country. For six years, these Dems in D.C. have tried to get Trump at a high cost of taxpayer money, and everything they are blaming Trump for, they are doing.
Now Biden’s trying to buy votes by paying college tuition off. Don’t fall for this, you college students. Cost is now up to $1 trillion. Where’s all the infrastructure that billions were voted on? Where did all the COVID money go besides Dems buying golf courses and wasting it elsewhere? I hear more money was wasted from BLM. We don’t know half of what these Dems are up to. Pretty scary.
Remember, you vote blue and you will have boo-hoo socialism. God bless us, save our great nation from socialism. Fight the green deal.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
