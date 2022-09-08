Everyone is feeling the crunch of higher food costs. Prices have risen dramatically over the past year. These higher prices are making it more difficult for the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry to maintain an inventory of food to be distributed to local, qualifying individuals and families. In addition to food costs, the Food Pantry also has monthly utility and rent costs.
We are asking churches and individuals to consider making extra, regular contributions to the food pantry to help make sure everyone in the Redbank Valley has sufficient food.