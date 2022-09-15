Research shows that one-third of people hate complexity. They like simple, black and white choices: good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, strong vs. weak. These folks often choose to follow a religious or political leader who makes their choices even easier — by telling them what to believe.
When strong leaders come along, some people follow just because they hear simple answers: like the Russians when Lenin told them communism created equality; like the Spanish when Franco told them that nationalism would make Spain great; like many in America when Trump told them he alone could fix it.
Leaders like these insist on absolute loyalty. Your job, your opportunities, even your life depends on how loyal you are to the leader. Autocrats define some groups — Jews? Blacks? Muslims? Democrats? The Press? — as enemies of the people who are less than human. These autocrats manipulate the media so their followers hear only their own version of events. They dismantle the institutions of government, installing their own loyal followers even if they are not qualified. They rewrite the rules, to help their donors and cronies. Merit, knowledge and skill become negatives. All that matters is loyalty.
And they create fear through purges, starting with other leaders who threaten their power. Purges are very effective at maintaining control: who wants to be rejected by their colleagues, their friends, their families? Imagine how John McCain felt when Trump said he was a loser because he was taken prisoner. Imagine why Ted Cruz sucked up to Trump after insults to his wife. Imagine how Mike Pence felt when Trump sent a mob to lynch him at the Capital. And when, after that insurrection, 147 representatives, including Glen “GT” Thompson, voted to discard Pennsylvania’s ballots anyway.
Now, all over the country — even here in Pennsylvania — they censure prominent Republicans like Senator Toomey and Governor Ridge for having the bravery to speak out against their leader. Fear of reprisal leads to silence. Has anyone heard from Mike Pence lately?
Do Republicans no longer value the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave? Or just loyalty?