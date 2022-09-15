Research shows that one-third of people hate complexity. They like simple, black and white choices: good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, strong vs. weak. These folks often choose to follow a religious or political leader who makes their choices even easier — by telling them what to believe.

When strong leaders come along, some people follow just because they hear simple answers: like the Russians when Lenin told them communism created equality; like the Spanish when Franco told them that nationalism would make Spain great; like many in America when Trump told them he alone could fix it.

