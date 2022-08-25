Since Bill and Hillary Clinton’s joint presidency, we have been using the Department of Justice as the legal counsel for the Democratic Party. AG Janet Reno abused the position and turned it into the Clinton Gestapo, and she was responsible for the unnecessary deaths of 76 “Branch Davidians” and four people at Ruby Ridge.

Barack Obama was a close second with the misdeeds of AG Eric Holder who doubled down on abuse of power, and referred to himself as “Obama’s wing man.” They jointly had a scheme to sell illegal weapons at the southern border dubbed “Fast and Furious.” Many innocent people and one U.S. Border Patrol officer were killed from the stratagem gone wrong. Hillary Clinton tried to “exercise” executive privilege with many of the 33,000 “classified” emails she deleted from her private server in her home. She got away with it without harm or penalty due to insubordinate FBI Director James Comey. None of the preceding paid any retribution for the actions.

