Since Bill and Hillary Clinton’s joint presidency, we have been using the Department of Justice as the legal counsel for the Democratic Party. AG Janet Reno abused the position and turned it into the Clinton Gestapo, and she was responsible for the unnecessary deaths of 76 “Branch Davidians” and four people at Ruby Ridge.
Barack Obama was a close second with the misdeeds of AG Eric Holder who doubled down on abuse of power, and referred to himself as “Obama’s wing man.” They jointly had a scheme to sell illegal weapons at the southern border dubbed “Fast and Furious.” Many innocent people and one U.S. Border Patrol officer were killed from the stratagem gone wrong. Hillary Clinton tried to “exercise” executive privilege with many of the 33,000 “classified” emails she deleted from her private server in her home. She got away with it without harm or penalty due to insubordinate FBI Director James Comey. None of the preceding paid any retribution for the actions.
The Biden administration has surpassed both Clinton and Obama by unabashedly giving AG Merrick Garland free rein to pick and choose their political enemies without discretion, but that forgotten and dusty document called the U.S. Constitution will get in the way of the devious and dishonorable plans of the DOJ and FBI. The Fourth Amendment states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be seized.”
The one thing they have overlooked is that the privilege pertaining to “Presidential Records” has only been “exclusive” to 45 presidents (Grover Cleveland was Nos. 22 and 24). The Presidential Records Act, under the law, the president can designate certain records as presidential records, and certain records as personal records. The president has “Supreme Power” of those records and he can take them with him after his term, he can classify or declassify them. The “President” is the executive branch of government!
In past legal tests, the DOJ stated that the records that former presidents maintained were personal, and are presumed not classified, and are not governed by the “Presidential Records Act,” and are not subject to confiscation by the DOJ, FBI or National Archives. The DOJ and FBI only changed the rules in Florida, out of desperation to find something to accuse and link Trump to the ongoing January 6 Commission banana republic shenanigans.
The DOJ and FBI had a legal subpoena, narrowly tailored to comply with the Fourth Amendment, and they served and executed it lawfully weeks before the Mar-a-Lago fiasco. Trump’s attorneys were present, and congenial, but it did not yield any low-hanging fruit. The DOJ is balking on releasing the original affidavit without redactions, and Trump and his legal staff want the entire affidavit released unredacted revealing “probable cause” just to keep the DOJ and FBI honest. That would be a very prudent idea!
For the DOJ to continue with this charade is a mockery of our U.S. Constitution, “Rule of Law” and a slap in the face of every person who fought, died and defended this great nation. The FBI, the former premier law enforcement agency on the planet, has been co-opted by a few bad actors to be the enforcement arm of the Leftist Socialists.