In the June 16 edition of The L-V, Fred Shick wonders, “On this Jan. 6 sham, why isn’t Pelosi, Bowser and Schumer on trial?”
Quick Answer Fred: They have not been guilty of anything. They have not, and will not, be charged or arrested. Those outcomes are reserved for the guilty, starting with Trump, Rudy, Mark Meadows and the whole hoard of QAnon and Proud Boy double-digit IQ insurrectionists. Simple question and a simple, but accurate answer. Fred, you need to watch the hearings and watch a different channel other than the official propaganda branch of the MAGA administration (AKA: Fox).
Fred goes on to ask: “Why is the committee all Dems except for two Republicans that hate Trump?” Another simple but stupid question. Fred, the answer is that McCarthy, the wanna-be Speaker, refused to appoint anyone after he withdrew several Republicans that had originally been named to the committee. Even Trump has said that McCarthy made a major goof with that step, as there is nobody on the committee to defend his lies. Maybe that message will get through to Fred since it came from his idol.
Fred, you need to get better informed.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.