Good news! The Freedom Movement is rapidly growing and spreading in America from Hawaii to New York City. This movement demands return of our fundamental freedoms illegally taken by false mandates of the communist controlled Democratic Party, their corrupt leader, President Biden, and Democratic Governor Wolf. Vaccine and mask mandates rob individual freedoms guaranteed by our constitution.
The U.S. Constitution guarantees government by rule of law not by rule of people. Only the Legislative Branch (Congress and state legislatures) can make mandatory laws. Presidents, governors, cabinet members and government agencies have no power to pass mandates. Congress has not passed a vaccination mandate for employers. Our state Legislature has not passed a mask mandate for public schools. Therefore, no valid vaccine and mask mandates exist. They are false.
In particular, Biden in September announced his vaccine mandate for all employers including governments of 100 or more employees. Biden dishonestly by-passed Congressional passage falsely claiming it was passed as an OSHA regulation. Why? The Democratic controlled Congress is unable to pass a vaccine mandate because of the filibuster rule of the Senate. To compound Biden’s dishonesty, OSHA has yet to enact this regulation as of this date. Biden fraudulently implemented his vaccine mandate against employers without any legal authority. Biden’s legal hoax has cost many people jobs, hardships to families, and further depleted our national work force.
Democratic Governor Wolf pulled a similar legal hoax with the mask mandate for public schools. Wolf bypassed the state Legislature by having his cabinet member, Secretary of Health Allison Beam, order mask mandates. Cabinet members can’t pass laws; only the state legislature can. The mask mandate for public schools is void and unenforceable.
Biden is now proposing a mandatory vaccination for children. All freedom loving Americans must refuse to comply with these false mandates. Parents must gather in groups and attend local school board meetings demanding masks and mandatory vaccination be removed from schools. Speak out, protest and refuse to comply.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City