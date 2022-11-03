All of you true Americans, get out and vote to save our great Christian nation from becoming a communist nation. If you want more crime, high inflation, higher gas prices, food prices out of sight, etc., then vote Blue for these lying, cheating anti-American, anti-Christianity, socialists in D.C. If you vote Blue, don’t complain when you have nothing and are under communist rule. Don’t you have any feelings about what your kids and grandkids will have to suffer through? Shame on you! Remember, the Lord sees and hears what we are doing.
I heard on the news Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by an intruder. Where were the armed guards or where was his own gun to protect his home and family? Sorry, I forgot the Dems are against us owning a gun. I’ll bet none of their guards have a gun.
I just had a great idea. This would be a thing to blame on President Trump! What was I thinking?
These Democrats have been trying to get Trump for over six years, wasting tax money and not doing the job they were elected to do.
All the Dems can do is play the race card, cheat and lie. Biden really united our country! Was he ever caught telling the truth?
Schumer was caught on an open mic telling Biden they may lose Georgia and Pennsylvania. We need a Republican governor (as do all liberal states) to put an end to crime. Everything being done by Dems is to destroy our way of life and turn the USA to communism.
I see your fine Vice President Harris is going ballistic over yellow school buses. She isn’t getting a paycheck is she? I don’t want these Dems in office or even in the USA. I see Obama’s going on the road to help the Dems. This guy was one of the biggest racists and radical presidents we ever had. He and Biden started destroying America.
We need more of Florida’s rules in place. “You loot, we shoot.”
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg