The Friends of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank all the people who helped make the “A Christmas Present” a successful weekend of fellowship and fundraising. We were blessed with beautiful weather which drew many shoppers to our area and into the library.
We especially want to thank each person who baked cookies or candy for our Cookie Sale, for those who purchased our cookies, for those who visited our used bookstore and bought many of the books, and for the vendors who displayed their beautiful artwork in the library. We were encouraged by the number of shoppers and extremely pleased with the results.
Our Friends group is looking forward to the “A Christmas Present” in 2022. All the fundraising is used to support the children’s programming in our library for the area children. Our group will not be meeting in December but will resume meeting on the second Tuesday of each month in 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Community Room. More Friends are always welcome to join us.
JOANNE HOSEY
Secretary