Have any of Demoncrat voters noticed what a disaster this great nation is in because of Biden and his cronies? In just a little over a year! Every country hates the USA and their leaders know what Joe will do: Nothing!
Israel was one our biggest allies, and our anti-American “Demon-crats” wanted nothing to do with them. These Dems running our country are nothing but liars and cheaters, and they blame others for their mistakes. Admit you’re a disaster.
How do Democrats like the gas prices, food prices and high inflation? I have a solution: Blame Trump, the Ukraine war, Putin and global warming. We Republicans aren’t as stupid and gullible as Democrats think we are.
To solve this disaster Biden and company caused, just swallow your pride and open up what President Trump did for America. Start the Keystone Pipeline again. Gather all the illegal voters they opened the border up for to vote, and cheat like they did to get Joe elected. He didn’t really campaign as he knew the fix was on and he won. Look how many Americans and allies he left over in Afghanistan and billions of dollars of arms.
Did you see Harris doing her usual thing; showing how much she knows about being VP? Nothing. Biden included.
The secretary of energy was asked what she’d do about high gas prices, and she never stopped laughing to answer. Kerry is worried about global warming so he said to buy electric cars. Really? Maybe he should stop flying his jet all over the world.
President Biden doesn’t seem to care what happens in Ukraine. Men, women, babies, children are being killed, so he gets on TV to talk about COVID. Then he went to New Jersey. Guess he doesn’t want to go against his buddies, China and Russia.
These Dems have blood on their hands. And it’s going to get worse.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg