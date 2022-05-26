Biden and his cronies are ruining this great nation of ours and people are having a tough time buying food, gasoline, baby food, paying utilities, and having an all-around hard time surviving. This bunch of Democrats are giving millions and billions to other countries; every illegal coming across the border gets a free cell phone, medical help, flown or bused to big cities, food, baby food (stored in cases for illegal babies coming into the U.S.) and we don’t know what else is being paid for them to come here to be voters for the Dems to cheat on another election.
What are they doing to help veterans and the citizens of the USA? How many women and men in the armed services and men and women law enforcement have been killed defending us? And these Dems do nothing for them.
I saw where Hillary Clinton’s lawyer and other Hillary associates said at the court hearing that Hillary paid for all the fake news on Trump and Russia collusion. How can three Clinton donors and one associate be on the jury? Could this be a liberal judge? These Dems have everyone in their pockets. This is the most corrupt Dem party ever.
Now for another subject that makes me burn. I read where Union and Redbank are going to raise our taxes. Are school board members and superintendents not aware of the costs of food, gas, etc.? We are having a tough time trying to feed our families, buying gas to go grocery shopping, paying rent, utilities — yet you guys want to put more money into what?
Didn’t the schools get a big chunk of money not long ago? These schools are a big burden on the people in the district. What happened to the $6 million surplus? I think it’s time to close that waste of money school in Sligo and bring them over to Rimersburg. That has worked in other schools because the teachers did their jobs so there were no problems.
I saw where Union is advertising for a principal. Why? McWilliams did it all on his own. Don’t you people see the millions of dollars you are spending to graduate a handful of kids? Look at the people you are taxing in this district and taking food from their tables. All that’s here are on a fixed income, welfare, etc. Shame on you people.
Also, the commissioners in Clarion are spending big bucks on property re-assessments. Back to the well, another tax hike. What are people going to do when the well runs dry? I have yet to see in the papers where the COVID money was spent by the county.
