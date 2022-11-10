Why do we have a secret ballot? I know who Sean Hannity is going to vote for in a Presidential election. I know who Jake Tapper is going to vote for. I see signs in people’s yards, saying who they will vote for.
If you feel threatened or are intimidated because your employer will find out who you vote for, you are not in charge of your life, they are.
So, let’s take the vote and make it public — online — and you can change it at any time up until poll closing times when your name is affixed to the candidate(s) of your choice for anybody to count.
Then we instill term limits for political types, and toss the electoral college, for getting failing grades for all these years anyway.
If employers want to control your vote, we can give you, the worker, a choice. You can find other work, and if no other work is available and you are a slave because you cannot freely express your own intent, we the people will ship your employer off to a fascist country of their choice, and you and your fellow employees will own their business, to be amicably shared.
If your in-laws don’t like your vote, or your family or friends, well that’s life. At least you are in charge of your life, not a child told who to like based on other people’s beliefs.
If democracy wins this vote, we give those who want to overthrow it a choice — you can rethink your position, or we will pay your airfare to a non-democratic country of your choice. If you get a government paycheck or government retirement based on the democracy that created it, it will cease. Go work for fascist employers instead and good luck and good riddance!
I came to this conclusion rather unexpectedly. I haven’t had a drink for a lot of years, or a cigarette. I did it through the help of a good woman and finding a god of my own understanding. I thought, hey, people should vote that way too.
When one of the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous was trying everything he could do to get sober, and constantly failing, he realized he faced perhaps stints in jail or up to a lifetime in prison, insanity, even death. Desperate, he went to a religious group and yet as he followed their ways and prayed, he kept getting drunk. Then a miracle happened, an actual miracle. A man in the group must have had such compassion for his fellow human beings, that he felt he had to try to help this poor drunk. He pulled the man aside and said, Bill, if our god doesn’t work for you, why not try to find a god or higher power of your understanding that will.
Think of that, to go against every belief you have in following a god that another man found and passed on to you, to telling a man suffering and seeing that your god doesn’t work for him, to telling him, find a higher power of your own understanding.
And Alcoholics Anonymous was born, based on a non-selfish act by an unknown man. It’s truly a miracle!
Oh, if the fascists win — meaning we are by majority a Nation of Fascists — well here I am, unarmed of any man-made items, but willing to take any of you on with just what I was born with. Win, lose or draw, is not an issue, as I know it’s not possible to fight all or perhaps even one of you and keep winning, as I’m no superman. But I will die a man, and the bullying cowards who choose fascism over democracy, won’t.
JACK PAULDEN
Kettering, Ohio