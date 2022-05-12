The sad fact is that the old adage is true: “Trying to convince a person against their will leaves them of the same opinion still.” Both the Democratic and Republican parties assert that they have the truth, and that the other side lies. Each side accuses the other of policies that are destroying America. Each has many sources that have “the facts” that show they are right.
So, who has the truth? I know of one person. The one who created us and sustains our lives. The one who is giving us this beautiful spring. He communicated with the humble and contrite. He dwells with them in heaven (Isaiah 57:15). So, if we want to be led right spiritually and then also politically as a consequence, let us each have a personal surrender in humbleness with a contrite heart.
Only God knows that truth about our past, present and future. He loves us and is always trying to help us. Our thinking is self-centered. We are right and God is wrong.
If we go to Him in prayer and humbly ask Him to please show us what is right and true, we might be surprised at what and how he speaks to us.
CAROLE SMITH
Hawthorn