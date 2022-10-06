It’s done! People hear so much bad news, it covers up the good things happening now.
We have the infrastructure bill passed and working now, creating jobs and improving America. We have a bill passed to create computer chips here in America. We also have a Made in America office successfully doing what it can to influence corporations to manufacture items here.
We have over half a million (record-breaking numbers in 2021 over the last 30 years) manufacturing jobs created during the Biden administration. We have record breaking, best ever since the 1950s, unemployment numbers. The deficit will come down about two trillion dollars over these last two years.
We passed a bill to protect veterans’ health and a bill to insure more Americans’ health. Senior citizens will pay no more than $2,000 a year for medication, taking the price of insulin for people on Medicare down to $35 a month. Sadly, GOP politicians shot down $35 monthly insulin prices. Medicare will finally be able to negotiate drug prices after decades of Democrats attempting to get that done.
Gas prices are still, after an entire summer of dropping, coming down. America’s supply chains are working better in most cases.
And Republicans have finally admitted that they want politicians to decide every five years if you are entitled to the Social Security and Medicare you have been paying into your entire life. They tried to cover up that fact by announcing a new GOP priority list this past week, not mentioning Social Security. They know propaganda works.
But Democrats are getting the work done now, in spite of no help from almost any Republicans in providing adequate baby formula, lower drug prices, child tax credits, cheaper gasoline, stimulus checks, veteran cancer care, ending domestic terrorism and many more helps for Americans. For your own and America’s sake, vote Blue!
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport