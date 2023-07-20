They’re lying about that GOP “smaller government“ thing. GOP politicians are quite happy with their ever-expanding big government in our bedrooms, our hospitals, our schools, monitoring our bodies and our words.
They’re controlling what we learn, restricting what we have available to read from our libraries, and restricting what children are allowed to learn at school — especially history. They’re controlling what teachers are allowed to say and punishing them for speaking certain words or the truth about history.
They’re quite happy with increasing the number of American private prisons to incarcerate those people that their big government has punished for not following their big government rules. GOP politicians are also quite happy quietly taxing taxpayers to pay for that incarceration and increased government surveillance and regulation of our private lives, regardless of what they say.
Because they know propaganda works. We know, I hope, that propaganda hurts, regardless of the absolute fact that it is far easier to believe and say what others believe, in spite of the truth.
GOP politicians aren’t working to help Americans, they work for those they write laws to benefit — the wealthy and huge corporations. And they are working for the authoritarian fascist former president. Many of their investigations and their lies benefit him. Since the GOP got control of the federal House, they’ve started numerous investigations, actually weaponizing their big government in an attempt to create propaganda with legislation that erases history, including two impeachments. I’ve seen no legislation to help Americans come out of this GOP-controlled federal House.
In two years, despite constant GOP opposition, Democrats had created 13.2 million jobs, with well over 800,000 manufacturing jobs here in America. More Americans are employed today than ever before in history. We have historically low unemployment numbers. We have a cap on drug prices and $35 insulin costs for seniors, 10 years worth of infrastructure is being created, wages finally are going up, inflation is nearly normal now. The numbers of people crossing our southern border are actually down by quite a lot! We’re actively fighting the climate crisis that is in the news daily now. And no one earning less than $400,000 will pay higher federal taxes.
Now, sadly, no new legislation to help Americans, not hurt Americans, is coming out of the GOP-led House anymore. Please! Watch what they do, not what they say. No, it may not work out for the best in the end. Your voice matters! GOP big government makes some Republican politicians big money as it removes our rights, restricts our freedoms and kills our democracy.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport