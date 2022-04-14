GOP politicians want failure. They want and are actively working for the failure of our president, for failure of of our freedom to vote, and the failure of our democracy. They don’t want Americans to be educated, to be free to live our lives without government interference, and to learn the truth about our history. They want to control what books we read, who we love, what we do in our private lives, who gets to vote, and whether we have the infrastructure we need — and they almost unanimously in the federal House and unanimously in the Senate voted against you getting the infrastructure we need. But the infrastructure bill passed, with almost no help from Republicans.
But GOP politicians do write and support laws to suit the wealthy and huge corporations, not us. They get paid back for those laws in re-election campaign money and Super PAC donations. When I call politicians, I care about five things: children, the poor, seniors, veterans and the environment. The list has never changed in over forty years, and those five things are almost never the beneficiaries of the laws written by and voted for by GOP politicians. When I call politicians, I don’t pay them. Children, the poor, nothing on my entire list pays them. The playing field is not level, nor will it be until we get money out of politics.
The exception to the rule above is President Biden. Child poverty had been cut in half, until January of this year. Children until January, did live in better conditions. Years ago, I was one of those children. I know how it feels. Our environment finally is in the budget because climate crisis is real. Finally, the environment is not being sold to the highest bidder, it’s starting to be protected. Finally, a huge infrastructure plan is happening with millions of good jobs.
Democrats wanted to give Americans voting rights, lower drug prices, human infrastructure, lower costs across the board to care for each other. It’s a great list. And it’s all paid for by taxing the rich. It actually helps Americans, it helps children, it helps the poor. But the GOP has pledged not to support any of it. Taxation is in the Constitution. And maybe, if the GOP would help Americans, not the wealthy and huge corporations, people who get more than $400,000 will finally be fairly taxed.
We deserve better than propaganda and failure. Please contact your legislators and vote Blue for America, Americans and freedom.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport