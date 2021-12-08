Done. My favorite four-letter word. And a lot has been done with almost no help from the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians.
We have gotten the infrastructure bill through so on average 1.5 million jobs will be created per year over the next 10 years. Broadband internet will be available all across America. Decades of put-off construction all across America will occur.
We also got an earlier bill passed that pumped many millions of dollars into local economies. Clarion County got $7.5 million dollars. People who want immunization to prevent COVID have gotten them, down to the age of five, free. Millions of Americans’ lives will improve.
But far more needs done and Mitch McConnell has pledged to keep the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians in line, once again saying no to helping Americans get lower drug prices, including capping the cost of insulin at $35. They have pledged to oppose supplying free Pre-K, to lowering the cost of child care to no more than 7 percent of income, to lowering the cost of senior care, to building more housing and lowering the cost of housing, and so much more — a huge list of things to help Americans.
The Greedy Old Propagandist politicians say “No!” President Biden and all but two Senate Democrats (who deserve to be kicked out of office, in my opinion) have a plan. The bill has passed in the House, and now needs to get through the Senate. This help for Americans is already paid for, by taxing those who earn more than $400,000 a year. Obviously that’s who the Greedy Old Propagandist Scrooges work for, not us.
Make a call to help your neighbors before it’s too late. This bill dies at the end of the year.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport