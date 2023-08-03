They’re gone on a six-week summer vacation. The federal House GOP started the House summer break early. The Democrats wanted to get the work done, but the House is out. Characteristically, Dems wanted to get more than the one bill that actually passed out of 12 necessary bills to keep government running. All 12 bills are due by Oct. 1. They will have about 10 working days left to get it done and through the Senate with the Senate’s drastically different bills, when they get back.
Even as House Republicans have been moving their spending bills out of committee on party-line votes, the key committee in the Senate has been operating in a bipartisan fashion, drafting spending bills with sometimes unanimous support.
“I had a problem with abortion being put inside an Ag bill,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa. “I think that’s ridiculous.” From PBS News hour.
Seems irresponsible to me. GOP consistently propagandize that our democracy doesn’t work, so they break it. When and if the government shuts down in October, now you know why. Today, they’re off on yachts, on private jets and islands, who knows where! On Oct. 1, will there be money to help average Americans do average things, like get Social Security checks, Medicare, the stuff we need? The GOP doesn’t care about us. It’s all about money and power to the GOP. Please, vote Blue.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport