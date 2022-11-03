We would like to thank everyone who has helped us out!
Thank you to Don and Tracie Keene, Justine Nicole, and Kalvin, Donnie and Cortnee Keene, for the benefit dinner — a very great family! Thank you to the ladies that helped in the kitchen and all the bakers (biscuits and desserts). They were all delicious.
Thank you to those who donated and also to the local churches that have helped us out! To God, our community as a whole, the organizations, businesses and all individuals that have helped us, believe us when we say it is greatly appreciated!
Thank you to Jeffrey’s family for the hoagie sale, help with finances, moral support, and rides to the doctors — Doug and Deb, Patrick and Vickie, Pennie, Donald and Linda Strauser, Angel and Sam, plus anyone else who sold hoagies, and my family, Mom and Dad, Shell and Megan, who help with our finances, moral support, rides to the doctor appointments and meals. The most important thing you have given us has been remembering us with your prayers, and keeping us in your thoughts!
Thank you to Barry Vasbinder for mowing our yard; Lee A. Cicciarelli, and Sandy, for help with fixing things and being great neighbors! Thank you to Kira Traister for the delicious meals also.
More than anything material, thank you for your prayers and thoughts, and showing me what faith means — you know who you are.
A huge thank you to family, friends, churches, organizations, businesses and God for helping us. There have been so many of you; you are greatly appreciated.
JEFFREY & KARLA KRIEBEL
Rimersburg