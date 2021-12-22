A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable, the disabled, the elderly and children. Undoubtedly, millions of Americans have a severe case of “voter remorse” for pulling the (D) lever for Biden/Harris, not to mention the voting fraud involved. Biden has a half century record of lies, flip-flops, gaffes and supporting un-American programs, much of which are documented in print and videos. America has been under perpetual lock downs, face mask mandates, social distancing, virtual classrooms, and forced vaccinations.
Nowhere on the planet are people staging exoduses to flee to socialist or communist nations, they are escaping excessive control in favor of freedom, so why are Democrats trying to institute socialism? Compliance of course! If socialism was that great, people would be pouring out of this country; however, the U.S. and capitalism has been the epitome of the globe for over two centuries.
It is serendipitous how the political events are occurring, almost as though the “hand of God” is guiding our destiny for a new awakening. It is always darkest before the dawn, and this nation has not been under such duress since the Great Depression of 1929. Take into consideration Biden’s open borders, lawlessness, chaos in our cities, energy costs skyrocketing, food shortages, shutting down the pipelines, and the abysmal troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden/Harris poll numbers are spiraling downward with no relief is sight. There are 11 battleground states, and Biden is underwater in all 11 with double-digit negative numbers in three of those states.
The problems that plague this nation are not unique to Joe, it happens every time Democrats control the White House. We thought it could never get worse than Carter, but then along came Clinton, Obama and now Biden. Disasters one and all!
The problem does not lie entirely with Democrats, traitorous RINO’s with ulterior motives like Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Lyndsay Graham, Liz Chaney and others are unacceptable. Though not a certainty at this writing, it looks as though Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, both from “red” states, are not capitulating to the extreme radical left on the $3.5 trillion wasteful Build Back Better spending bill. Manchin may be making a tactical move by aiding in salvaging what remains of the Democratic Party.
China and Russia have no respect for Joe Biden, and they know Socialist Democrats’ power is just temporary, and they are trying to gain as much strategic ground as possible before 2024, and that they will likely deal with Trump when the adults return to power. The saber-rattling will cease, and the threat of war will be abated. The Socialist Democrats have pushed too far, and their delusion of grandeur is vanishing like a wisp of smoke.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora