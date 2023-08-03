During the primary election of 2022, Republican voters in Armstrong County elected two new State Committee people to serve on the Republican State Committee. One received 63 percent of the total votes cast. In June, PAGOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas removed her from office based on a lie.
PAGOP Rules and Bylaws Rule 1.1.d states that these rules shall be the sole governing source for the state party. However, the rules regarding the procedure to remove a State Committee person are scant. There are no rules on how the state party determines which complaints merit further investigation. Circumstances in one county may merit an investigation but the same circumstances in another county may not. Why is that?
In most, if not all, professional organizations, a formal hearing is governed by a clear and outlined set of rules, especially one formed for investigatory reasons. In the above case, a hearing notice was given to the accused. And nothing else. After a request for further information regarding the procedural rules governing the hearing, a terse reply stated that the accused was permitted to bring forth witnesses and have an attorney present. And nothing else.
During professional hearings, audio, video or stenographic recordings are usually permitted to help maintain accuracy. Not so with the PAGOP. Recordings were not permitted. Why is that?
To give the accused an opportunity to compile a defense, all charges levied against the person are normally given in writing, well in advance of any hearing or formal proceeding. However, the PAGOP welcomes the introduction of additional, unsubstantiated allegations during the hearing, even asking the complainants if they had anything further to add. Why is that?
Attorney representation is permitted by the PAGOP during a hearing but that doesn’t mean the attorney will be allowed to speak. With the prevalence of Zoom meetings and hearings, the person in charge of such a hearing can mute anyone at the push of a button, even an attorney. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
The 5th Amendment of the US Constitution technically does not apply to a PAGOP hearing because it is not a criminal proceeding. The PAGOP insists the accused answer their questions. When the accused decides to give testimony against her attorney’s advice, the PAGOP may still decide to cut her testimony short and end the meeting. Why is that?
All of the above happened to me when eight Republican electors from Armstrong County sent letters of complaint to Chairman Tabas in April alleging that I opposed Republican Party candidates because I was the campaign manager for only one Republican candidate.
During the hearing, one of the complainants introduced a new allegation, stating that I brought two Libertarian school board candidates to a Republican Committee meeting, requested others to sign their petitions and signed the petitions myself. This is the first lie.
The Decision Letter from the PAGOP states “The Committee found that Ms. Smail knowingly violated Rule 11.1 when she admitted to having engaged with the Libertarian Party about candidate recruitment and the circulation of nomination papers to place Libertarian candidates on the ballot for the November 2023 General Election.” This is the second lie. I said no such thing.
I was removed from the State Committee based on a lie, which was based on another lie — an accusation given during a hearing which denied me the opportunity to bring rebuttal witnesses. A lie that cannot be proven without the corroborating testimony from the original complainants due to having no record of actual testimony. A lie that resulted in a decision that, according to the Chairman Tabas, cannot be appealed.
My attorney sent a letter to the PAGOP, dated July 3, requesting a reconsideration of the decision, along with eight notarized affidavits attesting to the actual facts surrounding this new accusation. These individuals would have been willing witnesses at the above hearing had they been notified in advance.
I have yet to hear back from the PAGOP regarding my request.
This unethical behavior by representatives of the PAGOP is an embarrassment. By signing the Decision Letter, Chairman Tabas is sanctioning these actions. Why is that?
I’ll tell you why. It is the same reason that county chairpersons across Pennsylvania are removing elected precinct committee people from office. In 2022, hundreds of America First Republicans were overwhelmingly elected to state and Precinct committees. Rather than embracing and mentoring these individuals, establishment Republicans are using underhanded tactics to remove them.