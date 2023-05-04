For decades, the Socialist Democrats continue to make the claim that they are the party who supports “democracy.” Yes, they are correct! Over time, it has been erroneously implied that we are a democracy; but we are not, we are in fact a Constitutional Republic. Repeating the lie that we are a democracy will not change that fact. Democrats only wish we were a democracy because, by definition, a republic is a representative form of government that is ruled by laws and a constitution, and a democracy is ruled according to the will of the majority.
There are three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — but Biden continues to rule as though we live in a monarchy. The majority Republican House is making headway exposing the corruption of the DOJ, FBI and the Biden administration before the 2024 election. Our nation is doomed when the rot within the government is from the top down, and it needs exposed ASAP! Biden remains committed to fulfill his aspirations to destroy our economy, energy independence, U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and specifically the First and Second Amendments.
Do we have a gun problem or a mental illness problem? After there is a very rare mass shooting, the MSM and the Socialist Democrats get on their soapbox and for 72 hours there is a televised condemnation of “assault style rifles.” The “nut jobs” who may have psychiatric disorders may then fantasize settling a score at their school or workplace based on what they watched on television. Sixty-one percent of mass public shooters displayed mental instability in the days, weeks or months before their massacres. The issue isn’t the guns, it is human behavior, and how we address those who break the multitude of gun laws that are already written.
The vast majority of gun violence occurs in Democratic-controlled cities, perhaps by design, and it is young black men killing other young black men. Where is the cry and hue for the black victims there? Overall, the public schools in these cities are deplorable. Equity means mediocrity for everyone; the standards are lowered to include the students achieving the least, and without basic knowledge, these students are doomed, and they turn to drugs. This leads to crime. If they are unable to escape a futile life, they tend to lash out at society at large, including businesses that may have what they want or need.
In 2022, this is a list of homicides — however only a tiny number if any, were carried out with so called “assault rifles.” Pittsburgh 129, Detroit 309, Baltimore 334, New York City 418, Philadelphia 516, and Chicago 637, for a total of 2,343 deaths. These deaths aren’t politically advantageous because they are in Democrat-controlled areas, and they don’t pluck the heartstrings like a school mass shooting.
In contrast, there were 21.5 million concealed carry permits issued in 2021 alone. Guns prevent an estimated 2.5 million crimes each year or 6,849 every day, solidifying the theory of “more guns...less crime.” Most often the gun is never fired and no blood is shed.
In Cleveland, Texas, on April 28, Francisco Orapeza, a Mexican national, shot and killed five, including an 8-year-old. This is after sheriff’s deputies had previously been to the Orapeza residence and warned him about firing his weapon. These incidents will only continue with the unrestricted open southern border where illegal aliens, illegal weapons and drugs enter unchecked 24/7. A step in the right direction would be to finish the wall and close the border!
Where is the panel of Democratic Congress members screaming for “stop and frisk,” a proven tactic of reducing gun violence? Who is holding the Democratic mayors of these cities accountable for enforcing the thousands of gun laws that already on the books? There aren’t any because it is not about saving lives, it is about prohibiting weapons for the law abiding citizen to enable the Socialist Democrats to strip away your rights to transform this nation into a totalitarian regime instead of a republic! Furthermore, the World Economic Forum and the Chinese Communist Party would appreciate very much if we were disarmed!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora