I’m talking about the lying, cheating, do-nothing scum running our great nation to socialism, taking our freedoms away and we will wind up in soup lines and being told what to do and when.

All these liberal-run states have no laws to protect the victims. If you are a Democrat, you can rob, loot, threaten, kill. If you are arrested and go before a liberal judge, you are set free with no bail. They want total chaos. Why do you think they want to defund the police?

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos