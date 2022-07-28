I’m talking about the lying, cheating, do-nothing scum running our great nation to socialism, taking our freedoms away and we will wind up in soup lines and being told what to do and when.
All these liberal-run states have no laws to protect the victims. If you are a Democrat, you can rob, loot, threaten, kill. If you are arrested and go before a liberal judge, you are set free with no bail. They want total chaos. Why do you think they want to defund the police?
And because of “woke,” the military is shrinking. Biden and his Chinese buddies are working to take control of the USA. God help us.
How about Zeldin campaigning in New York, being attacked on stage and was saved by bystanders or he would have been stabbed to death? What did the liberal judge do to the attacker? Let him go and no bail. Here’s another liberal brought to justice. Schumer threatened Kavanaugh, and soon after a man was caught out to kill Kavenaugh. Another liberal coverup. How about Maxine Watters threatening Republicans? No law for these loonies.
I read in the paper the school taxes won’t be sent out until the county commissioners get their reassessment done so they can raise our taxes and be like Union School Board, and get more money to waste. These people should be ashamed to show their faces. I guess they feel it’s best to hit and kick you when you’re down.
I guess we will have to give up food, clothing, autos, heat, air conditioning, and maybe our home just to keep these shameful people happy. Maybe we should all hold back on paying taxes. Are they going to put all of us in jail? One thing for sure, we are not getting our money’s worth either place.
When my boys graduated from Union, every college they applied to told them Union didn’t prepare you for college and you will be behind the other students. Would it help to double the budget to $26 million?