This is day 531 in the Reign of Terror of the radical left, communist controlled Democratic party; their lying propaganda machine, the mainstream media; their mentally unfit, crime family leader, President Biden; their out of control, massive overspending Congress; their deep state government agencies with forced mandates; and their pro-abortion, feminist, Vice President Harris.
Today exposes the hypocrisy of the TV circus known as the Jan. 6 Democratic investigation of last year’s Stop the Steal protest. Over 1 million protesters attended but only 840 people were charged and jailed for the break-in. This was no insurrection. The 840 got what they deserved. The Democratic committee falsely calls it an insurrection and keeps trying to blame Trump, who was not present and was completely cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI.
On the other hand, these past weeks demonstrated a real insurrection. Radical left rioters, motivated by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, surrounded the State Capitol Building in Arizona, broke in and pinned down the Senators. Bands of thousands of rioters have attacked pro-life clinics all over America, threatened pastors and vandalized churches, and threatened to kill Supreme Court Justice Thomas. They attempted to kill Justice Kavanaugh. They burned, looted and destroyed property in many major cities. This conduct is wrong, a disgrace and pure lawlessness. The media has given little coverage to this Democratic inspired insurrection. What hypocrisy!!! Equal justice for all. All these rioters should be charged and jailed like the rioters of the Jan. 6 break-in.
The real purpose of the Democratic Jan. 6 TV circus is to draw public attention away from the total disaster of the Biden administration with its 40-year high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, downturned economy, plunging stock market and the massive invasion of millions of illegal aliens into America by refusing to complete the Mexican border wall. Had enough yet?
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City