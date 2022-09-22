Thank you isn’t nearly enough to say to all the many people, businesses and organizations who made the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department’s first ever Half Marathon/5K Race a tremendous success.

Thank you to Toy Drilling Co., Moose Lodge No. 366, G&G Gas Inc., Hoak Insurance Services, Clarion County Community Bank, BHS/Clarion Hospital, Seminole Rod & Gun Club, Pat Merwin Realty, First United National Bank, Jefferson County Department of Development, Shirey Overhead Doors and The Leader-Vindicator — your sponsorships were greatly appreciated.

