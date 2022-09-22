Thank you isn’t nearly enough to say to all the many people, businesses and organizations who made the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department’s first ever Half Marathon/5K Race a tremendous success.
Thank you to Toy Drilling Co., Moose Lodge No. 366, G&G Gas Inc., Hoak Insurance Services, Clarion County Community Bank, BHS/Clarion Hospital, Seminole Rod & Gun Club, Pat Merwin Realty, First United National Bank, Jefferson County Department of Development, Shirey Overhead Doors and The Leader-Vindicator — your sponsorships were greatly appreciated.
To South Bethlehem Borough, Mahoning Township and Redbank Valley Trail Association, by allowing us to hold the event throughout your areas, you gave the runners fabulous scenic views that many raved about after the race. The New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival allowed us to take over the 5K race and make it our own by adding the much requested Half Marathon.
Lisa Hrinda, my co-chair, used her knowledge of directing 5K races in the past and did not disappoint.
Thank you to our volunteer spotters and registration crew who gave directions and guidance every step of the way: Kim Magagnotti, Mike Fricko, Angie Shirey, Tate Fricko, Tom Kast, Diane Adams, Amanda Coon, Maggie Coon, Isaac Schrecengost, Norma Schrecengost, Pam Shirey, Claire Brown, Tessa Starcher, Tammy Starcher Smith, Jeff Smith, Titus Smith, Jonny Klingensmith, Hallie Truitt and Lacey Magagnotti.
Hats off to all the runners! The cool morning turned hot very quickly, but you all pushed through and ran a great race. Hopefully we can spur others to become more active, set goals and someday participate in their first race (next year!).
And lastly, thanks goes to the DAVFD crew. Not only did our department have much of the route covered, along with the above mentioned volunteers, but we also worked a food stand at the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival for three days and entered four fire apparatus in the festival parade. All with volunteered time!
It’s a lot of hard work and preparation leading up to all these events but it is all necessary to fund our local fire department. If you are interested in volunteering and making a difference in your community, please consider talking to your local fire department. Volunteering is rewarding and vital for local fire departments to sustain and remain.