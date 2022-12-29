First, I want to ask [letter writer] Steve Smith from Virginia if he realizes his do-nothing party has been trying to get Trump for over seven years?
All your party is good at is lying and cheating. Did you stop to think how much time these crooks wasted on the Mueller investigation, and money, on the Jan. 6 charade, Mar-Lago illegal search, and how much time the crooked FBI spent trying to hang Trump? I thought they were voted into office to work for the people, not to turn our nation into socialism and communism?
Did you forget Steve, that the man in charge of the Jan. 6 comedy has a gang that celebrates every time a cop is shot? The biggest liar in D.C., Schiff, should be in prison, and Liz Cheney hates Trump. What’s her record? Why aren’t there any Republicans on the witch hunt? Just Dems and two or three Republicans that hate Trump.
Why aren’t these criminals in prison? Hillary, Bill Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer, Bowser? The last three were there when Trump told them if they needed 20,000 troops on Jan. 6, to let him know. This was two days before and they said nothing. Another setup to get Trump.
Instead of fearing Trump, I think you should worry more about Judgment Day and the Lord. He knows what you are doing.
What do you think of the border crisis, Steve? Biden, Harris and the rest of his cronies are setting us up for Biden’s buddy, China, to take control.
Could anyone tell me how you can back a party that lies, cheats, favors abortion, same sex marriage, transgenders, CRT, WOKE, cancel culture, what kids are being taught, crime in liberal run states, etc and claim to be a Christian? I’m not judging. Just curious.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg