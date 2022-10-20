It is time to take down the Rimersburg Hometown Hero Banners.
On Oct. 22 at 8 a.m., we will meet at the Klingensmith’s parking lot to begin this project.
As you are driving through the streets, please slow down and be aware of the volunteers working close to the road.
This is a great opportunity for school students to earn credit for community service.
Volunteers are needed. Please come out and show your support. We need you.
To help, contact Rosalie Bliss at (814) 227-4101.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg