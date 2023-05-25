I was talking to a fireman at the election last week. Turnout at the election was low. Apathy is not good, especially in these times.
The local numbers are grim, especially regarding our emergency services. We desperately need people willing to step forward as the local heroes of firefighters, EMS personnel and other helpers in our community. And some of our necessary equipment is getting some serious age on it!
If you want to make a difference in your community and your neighbors’ lives, please consider volunteering and donating to just keep what we have in place. You are important. Your help is needed.
You can make a difference. Get out there and vote. Call politicians and defend democracy, our rights and our freedoms. Get out there and help your neighbors and share your gifts. If you are blessed with time, talent or enough dollars to share to help your neighbors, please do. We’re all in this together, and our future depends on people getting out there and getting the work done!
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport