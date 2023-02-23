Are Obama and China pulling Biden’s strings? Biden waited for days before having the balloon shot down before it recorded our military sites all across the USA, Alaska and Canada.
Biden said China wasn’t upset because they didn’t get upset. Really? Also, why did he have it shot down over water? He knew all the pieces wouldn’t be found in deep water.
Biden is great at getting his lies turned around. Some far left liberals can’t see the damage he is doing to our country, and that our country is going more communist every day. You are going to regret the day our country goes communist.
Where is the transportation czar Buttigieg? He should be in Ohio checking on the train wreck that is spewing toxic gasses and other chemicals into the atmosphere. The people are in serious danger from the fumes and so are the border states depending on the way the wind is blowing, including Pennsylvania. The owners of the railroad didn’t show up for the town meeting. They should be sued for damage, health problems and stress on the occupants.
Liberals can sure be proud of the people Biden appointed to these positions that know nothing. For example: Buttigieg, Harris, Yellan, Mayorkas, Garland, Milley, Schumer, etc. Harris should get credit for doing away with the “land mines” in West Virginia.
McCarthy and a group went to check out one of Biden’s messes. Closed border! Now the Dems are calling it a political act. Did they forget about their vocabulary words: racist, white supremacists? Is their high IQ dropping?
Biden had a balloon shot down that belonged to a hobby group. A $12 balloon shot down by a $400,000 missile. Good job Joey! Money’s no problem for Joe. How much has he raised the national debt in the two years he’s been president?
Are you better off today than when Trump was in? I’m not. I’m poorer than a church mouse.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg