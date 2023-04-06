After eight years of taking orders for Hometown Hero Veterans Banners, I regret this was my last year taking applications. It has been a pleasure serving the hometown veterans and their families.
I will, however, continue to help putting up and taking down the banners each year.
Also, I would like to thank the library staff (especially Amy and Vickie) for all their help answering my questions and answering questions from the community. A big, big thank you!
RAY ISHMAN
New Bethlehem
American Legion
Post 354