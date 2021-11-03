Could you Big Spenders spend a little money on me? I have been writing about these Clarion County Commissioners wasting money on the Sorce building, and buying two ponds near the Clarion Park that contain caustic material (that should have been handled by EPA or DPA). Also, giving $1.5 million for the East Brady tunnel. They said it would be an economic boom. Really? They said people will pick up the hikers, take them to a place to eat and then take them back to the trail. They can walk or ride to the restaurant by the trail in Brady.
How about the bike shop by the bridge and trail going into Franklin? He closed the bike shop of lack of business. Who is liable if you get hurt or bit by a copperhead and there is no cell phone service and no emergency plan? This all leads up to the big spenders. I saw in the newspaper that they will be $1.5 million in the red going into 2022. Can we have a recall on these three and get three good females to take over?
Now on to the Union School Board members. They want millions of dollars to fix the schools. Don’t put anymore into this school system now. When Biden gets his socialism through, there will be no need for schools. Also, you might be better off to merge with another school. Why not bring all grades to the high school? It has worked in other schools. Do you realize how many millions of dollars in taxes it takes to graduate 25 to 30 kids? The people in the Union School District can’t afford this crazy spending. Also, we senior citizens that don’t have kids in school, shouldn’t have to pay school or property tax. Maybe we should have kept Mrs. McCleary. Don’t be a “yes man” on the school board.
Christine Adams! How could you say Biden is doing a great job for America? I guess you want socialism. Have you bought food, gas and household items? In case you haven’t noticed, Biden is just a puppet with his strings being pulled by the far left. These “Demon-crats” are the devil’s advocates. Also, he wants to give all the illegals $450,000 apiece. He’s buying votes. What about the Americans, the veterans, etc. Already we are being ruled, it’s called Communism. I won’t take orders from someone dumber than me.
Why doesn’t the Rimersburg Water Authority use that money to make “their” problem right and repay the money they ripped people off of on Rider Road? They blamed losing thousands of gallons of water on Rider Road citizens by claiming it was a private line. Really? They said they couldn’t find the papers on it. Really? Now they put the new meters far from the houses so the landowners will have to pay more if a line needs replaced.
Lord, save our great nation from these tyrants.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg