Now the Clarion County Commissioners want money to fix the basement of the courthouse. Why didn’t Larry, Moe and Shemp think of that before they spent $3 million on the Source property, put money into fixing the pond at the park or give another $2.4 million to the tunnel in East Brady?
These so-called commissioners can waste more money on items that are more for fun and play. Don’t mention getting businesses into the county for the people to make a living.
By the way Commissioners, there are taxpayers outside of Clarion Borough. What are you guys doing for us taxpayers? The only time we see you is election time. Hey Big Spenders, pay some of the money to taxpayers out of Clarion Borough. The next election, let’s vote in new commissioners that will spend our money wisely.
Why didn’t they help the ambulance services and fire companies during the COVID pandemic? Some of them had to lay people off or cut hours. I guess buying the Source building and the tunnel were more important.
Sell the properties you own and rent, and bring all the offices back to the courthouse where they used to be and should be now.
If President Trump was being blamed for Russia for seven years, then why is Biden, Hunter, Hillary Clinton and her attorney, Psaki and roughly 15 other Democrats on Putin’s sanction list? Could the Dems blame Trump? And now the worm has turned. Maybe Schumer, Pelosi, Harris, Hunter, Swallwell, Schiff, Nabler, Maxine Waters and other Dems aren’t God’s little angels. These cheaters are a disgrace to our great nation.
Biden and other Dems are blaming Putin and the Ukraine war for high gas prices, inflation, etc. Point your finger at your so-called president and the scumbags pulling his strings. The first few days, Biden signed 50 some executive orders that President Trump had done. Trump had us self energy dependent, no inflation, low crime (which is now running rampant). Just to spite Trump and to bring our country down, Biden signed it away.
These demons in power care nothing about human life or Americans. He opened up the border to get more illegal voters — this way the cheating to get re-elected will be easier.
Anyone see Harris? She sure made a fool of herself in Poland. She got a big laugh when asked about the Ukraine refugees. She doesn’t get a paycheck does she?
Biden sure has our nation looking like wimps. Sure will be glad to get President Trump back, a man with backbone.
God bless America. Support law enforcement. Pray for the people of Ukraine.
FRED SHICK
RImersburg