You have heard that “history repeats itself.” We are now witnessing something similar.
Many years ago, our ancestors lit their homes by burning oil and kerosene lamps. They had to go buy the oil, bring it home and then do the maintenance on the lamps (trim and replace wicks). They were dangerous, gave off fumes, caused fires, and didn’t make much light.
Then one day, a neighbor said, “Come see my new light.” It was called a light bulb, and worked by simply flipping a switch. It was much brighter, did not stink, needed no maintenance and was very easy to light. Soon, everyone wanted one. It happened very fast.
Today, I drive a car. I must go somewhere to buy the oil product to burn to make it run. I have to pay for maintenance. It is dangerous — giving off fumes in my garage, it can kill me. And it causes fires — one in every 1.9 million miles driven.
One day, my friend told me he got a new kind of car, an EV (electric vehicle). It works (charges) by flipping a switch at home. It needs no maintenance. It is much more powerful with more room on the inside. It does not stink, it isn’t dangerous (he can preheat or precook it inside his garage), and causes fires 10 times less often (one in every 20 million miles) than my car.
A few months ago, 40 percent of car owners surveyed were considering buying an EV for their next car. Now, it is up to 52 percent.
In 2017, gasoline-burning car sales peaked worldwide. For example, in 2016, General Motors sold 10 million cars and trucks. A year later, one million less. The next year, another one million less, and so on. In 2022, they are projected to sell just over 2 million.
Back then it was the light bulb. Today it is the EV. Soon, everyone will want one. It is happening very fast. Yes, history does repeat itself.
HARLEN YEANY
Fairmount City