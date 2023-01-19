Why is it that the media and the Democrat ship of fools aren’t in a big fuss to impeach Joe Biden as they were to hang President Trump? Did they forget what Pelosi and Hillary said? No one is above the law (except Democrats).
They are also saying Trump set Biden up by putting these boxes in places so the aides would find them. Really! Some of these documents state how much money China has paid into Joe and Hunter’s schemes. What the Bidens have done makes Trump look like a saint. In fact, what they are involved in makes Nixon look good.
This so-called President should be arrested and put in prison for treason.
Garland, a snake in the grass, has appointed a special council to investigate Joe. Will they be all Democrats like Mueller had to investigate Trump? Or like the January 6 committee? Who are they picking to investigate? Garland, Mayorkas, Yellan, Milley, Schumer and the other Dems?
Biden finally went to the border and his big complaint was stepping in mud. The crooked government had all the tents, garbage and illegals moved and cleaned up before Biden arrived. Another Dem setup.
Biden wants to do away with gas stoves. AOC has one in her apartment. She will probably be allowed to keep hers.
By the way Joe, is that Corvette electric? Are the planes you and Buttigieg, Kerry and others fly in electric? Total electricity will be a total disaster and kill many U.S. citizens without heat and air conditioning in summer. Now many are out of electricity from storms, tornadoes, five feet of snow and ice. You Dems better soon realize when the Lord created Heaven and earth, that all resources on Earth were put here for humans to use.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg