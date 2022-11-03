If you want to know someone’s character, watch how they treat animals.
John Fetterman’s two dogs are rescue dogs. He and his family give Levi and Artie a good home.
Dr. Oz experimented on at least 300 dogs, caused them great suffering, and eventually killed them.
John Fetterman is a Pennsylvania man, through and through. He cares about us and supports the workers of our state.
Dr. Oz is a rich man from New Jersey, who moved into his in-laws’ house so he could run for the United States Senate. He touted questionable cures on his former TV show and profited from them. He has homes in many states and in Turkey.
So, the choice is between a Pennsylvania man, one of us who will work for us and our best interests, or a carpetbagging outsider who will work for the rich.
I know who I’m going to choose.
JANE HALIN
Punxsutawney