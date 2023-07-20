First, a thank you to Marilyn Mohnkern on her article in the Derrick that covers what gives us “Reasons to Vote.” She should write more articles to help defeat the Dems that are destroying our nation.
Boy, do we have tight security in the White House! Cameras are everywhere but the FBI couldn’t see who left the cocaine. Another coverup by the corrupt FBI to protect Hunter and the corrupt Biden family. Ten days, case closed. They have been after President Trump for seven years, wasting millions of dollars and found nothing. The ones after Trump are the guilty ones and the corrupt ones. Did these devil’s advocates forget they could blame President Trump for leaving the cocaine in the White House?
I read in the paper the Dems are getting things done. Took charge of the high inflation, high gas prices, more crime, looting, burning, murders, no prison time for killers. All from Dem governors, mayors and DAs. And it’s all in the plans by the socialists to ruin our great nation. These Dems are anti-Christianity and without the Lord; we are done.
I hope the Republicans fight the total electric scam. I have a gas range, water tank, furnace and my electric bill is still around $120 a month, and I live alone. What is it going to cost to charge an electric car, which I can’t afford? Kerry is flying all over the place. No pollution from planes.
Did you see Biden chopping on the crying child? What happened to his daughter’s diary that the FBI confiscated?
Wray was being questioned about the FBI’s coverups on the Biden Family. He didn’t answer a lot of his questions. When he did, he lied.
All these socialists should be in prison. Dissolve the DOJ, FBI and all anti-American groups. Face it. We are losing more freedoms every day. Vote red and get rid of the corrupt Dems.
I’m a proud Republican and on the Lord’s side.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg