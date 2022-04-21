According to the “Faith In Action” newsletter, abortion remains the leading cause of death — even more than COVID.
Was Fauci wrong again? Fauci and Biden and his party in D.C. used COVID-19 to shut this country down. Fauci worked with the Chinese and gave our tax money to China and lied to Congress about it. This traitor will get the biggest government pension in U.S. history of $350,000-plus per year. This so-called scientist should be in prison.
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton was permanently banned from the Chinese owned Tik-Toc. If you aren’t a socialist you are shut down.
Judicial Watch sued the FBI for records about a memo from Attorney General Merrick Garland about a letter from the National School Board Association. The memo classified parental actions against Critical Race Theory as domestic terrorism and hate crimes. Is it time to do away with the NSBA and the teachers’ union? When they tell you how to raise your kids, that’s socialism.
Now I have to waste my time on Steve Smith’s letter that read like something his president Biden wrote. It didn’t make sense. You know, I’d rather be hacked than to be lied to, swindled, sell my soul to the devil, and to be bossed around by idiots and someone dumber than me. When you are standing in a soup line, with no home, no car, no freedoms, remember who told you.
To my loyal followers. Did you read the letter by Christine Adams? What happened to our constitutional rights? It seems that the lines on the paper “Freedom of Speech” and “Freedom of the Press” is a bunch of crap. This could be a case of discrimination.
We are losing more freedom every day with this socialist party. I hope all my followers take action. Call the editor and tell him your complaints.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg