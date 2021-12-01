The dangers of low hanging fruit from a dollar tree. I dollar tree no more.
Pre-COVID-19, I could buy 10 blue plastic razors for a dollar. Gillette’s patent hold on the exact angle of one or more blades had run out, and China had cashed in. They now had an angle that fits most faces and were able to make 10 razors in a factory owned by an American in China, ship it all the way from China, and have Dollar Tree sell those 10 razors to you for one buck.
Now with COVID inflation a world problem — for which the patriotic to our nation Publicans blame our current President, while other nations blame COVID — you can only get five razors for a buck.
So, I tried to stretch the number of shaves. With a nicked lip and nicked jowl, I gave up.
But hurrah, the dollar stores have announced a 25 percent price increase to make all well again.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg