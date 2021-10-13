I never thought in my lifetime I’d see the day our country would be in the shape it’s in due to Schumer, Sanders, Obama, Booker, Nadler, OAC, Omar and all the other anti-Americans.
Did you hear Biden that told the FBI to classify parents protesting against teachers and schools as terrorists? I give these parents my support for protesting to protect their children from socialism.
What did Biden do about BLM’s looting, burning towns, beating and shooting cops, and ANTIFA starting riots? Nothing! These “Demon-crats” want total chaos, lawlessness and our country divided, no work, and everyone relying on the government to keep us. Surprise! It doesn’t work that way. When socialism kicks in you will lose everything, your home, your car, your freedom, and no food, water, freedom of speech and all the freedoms and constitutional rights you now have. If you don’t do as you are told, you could wind up dead. You better wake up before it’s too late to save this great nation.
How about these turncoat Republicans, Mitch McConnell and 12 Republicans voting with the Dems to raise the federal budget? These are true anti-Americans. It’s time we vote these socialists (traitors) out of office.
Judicial Watch found 1.8 million “ghost voters” in 29 states, which warns of “dirty” elections. 351 U.S. counties in 29 states had 1.8 million ghost voters! I’ll bet Virginia, Pennsylvania and all states with “Demon-crat” governors were the cheaters. Do you think Biden won the election with no cheating or fraud?
PA counties confess they submitted inaccurate data to the government on qualified voters. Are these cheaters terrorists?
Must make you feel great when you win by lying and cheating. Are you people working for the Devil or the Lord?
Now for [letter writer] Steve Smith. Stop watching CNN and get your head out of your butt. What about Pelosi having a big party and sitting side by side at a large table? Not one mask. Newsom having a big party? No masks. You talk about my ability when your IQ seems to be below pre-school. You are so brainwashed and so deep into socialism, your brain only does what Biden tells you. You live in one of the most socialistic states in the USA so I can see why you act like “Mr. Right.” It’s hard to drop to your IQ level. But no matter, we proud Republicans do pity you.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg