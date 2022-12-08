In my article last week, I had two quotes that were wrong. First I stated Cuomo said to make all the illegal aliens U.S. citizens. It was Chucky Schumer who said it. Also, the article stated over 400 million illegal weapons are in the USA. There are over 400 million legal guns in the USA. I was going to do like the Dems in D.C. and blame Trump, but I’ll man-up and take the blame.
Maybe I could blame Putin as the cause of our inflation, high gas prices, high food etc. According to your President Joe, China is worried about U.S. citizens having so many guns because it won’t be a cake walk for China to walk into the USA the way Biden has it arranged for his buddies to take over.
Jim Shilling, if you would watch Fox or Newsmax, instead of CNN and MSNBC, you would be aware of what your Dems are doing to this great nation. Your stations are run by Liberals and they lie and cheat like Biden and all the Dems. All I can say to you Jim is, Happy Socialism. Remember who warned you.
Who voted Fetterman and Shapiro into office? Hold your head high and stand proud as you voted the first hoodie into the Senate. What a class act. We could have had a good Christian man as governor, but the Dem party is anti-Christianity.
Critical Race Theory is a threat to our national security, according to Judicial Watch. Thanks to Biden. Also, he is firing thousands of military members for not getting COVID shots. He is doing a great job for China.
Judicial Watch claims General Milley should be court-marshaled after meeting with China and that he would warn China of an attack. This is treason.
Judicial Watch settled a football coach’s lawsuit after being fired by a Massachusetts school for objecting to Critical Race Theory in his daughter’s class.
Have you noticed how far down the tubes our country has gone since these know-nothing socialists have control? You are turning our nation into a nation of Hell for the kids and grandkids.
May God have mercy on us.
Merry Christmas. To others, Happy Socialism.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg